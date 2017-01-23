Haslam names new Human Services chief

New DHS commissioner Danielle Whitworth Barnes (Photo: Custom)

Gov. Bill Haslam has named a new commissioner to lead the state's Department of Human Services following the departure of former chief Raquel Hatter, who faced criticism from lawmakers and the Tennessee Comptroller over repeat problems with social programs that provide food for low income children and training for people with disabilities.

Danielle Whitworth Barnes, 41, will take over an agency with a $3 billion budget and more than 4,000 employees beginning Feb. 6. She will oversee programs for Tennessee families that include managing child support, food stamps, Families First, regulating child care centers, providing vocational training for people with disabilities and food programs for children at risk of hunger.

Barnes currently services as deputy commissioner and general counsel for the Tennessee Department of Human Services. She previously worked at the Department of Human Services beginning in 2004.

Haslam called her a "smart and thoughtful leader."

Barnes will take over an agency that has been the subject of critical reports by the Tennessee Comptroller and scrutiny by lawmakers.

In March, a state audit pointed to $11.4 million in questionable spending by the department, chiefly centered around the ill-managed child food program. The same month, the state comptroller also issued reports on two private businesses overseen by the department that are under criminal investigation surrounding allegations they pocketed thousands of dollars intended for needed children.

The audit essentially laid blame for the food program's failures at the feet of Hatter.

Comptroller Justin Wilson in April called upon DHS leadership to acknowledge deep problems in oversight of the food programs, telling lawmakers, “It’s time for DHS to admit they have a problem ... It’s clearly time for a change.”

A 2015 Tennessean investigation revealed a pattern of problems at licensed child care centers where laws were broken, placing children's welfare at risk. The centers, overseen by DHS, continued to be rated at a two- or three-star level, considered the gold standard by many parents weighing child care choices.

In December, an investigation by The Hechinger Report, a nonprofit education news organization, detailed a litany of issues with the department's handling of vocational rehabilitation services. The department has left millions of federal dollars on the table that could have gone to help those in need, while in some parts of the state overworked counselors scramble to try and help the many eligible residents who need these services.

Tennessean