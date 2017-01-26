Gov. Bill Haslam announces Tennessee Broadband Accessibility Act in Antioch. Jan. 26, 2017. (Photo: Dave Boucher/The Tennessean, Custom)

ANTIOCH, TENN. - More rural Tennesseans will have access to reliable broadband services with public investment, "deregulation" and consumer education, Gov. Bill Haslam said Thursday morning in introducing the latest plank of his legislative agenda.

"Unfortunately today, too many of our citizens are without broadband access. In fact, 34 percent of our rural residents do not have broadband access at recognized minimum standards," Haslam said Thursday at Cane Ridge High School in Antioch.

The announcement comes after more than a year of meeting with state leaders and "stakeholders," Haslam said. Expanding broadband is not new to Tennessee or other rural states, and has been hotly debated in the past. Competition is a key facet of that discussion; it is typically less expensive for any provider to bring services to a heavily populated metropolitan area than to rural communities. That means there is more competition in places like Nashville than in many counties throughout East Tennessee.

The goal of the act is to get access to everyone, but Haslam didn't give specific details on the precise anticipated increase in access to broadband.

Haslam's investment portion of his plan aims to help ease the cost of expanding in this markets. The plan will provide $45 million over 3 years in grants and tax credits for service providers. Specifically Haslam is proposing $30 million in grant money aimed at encouraging deployment to "underserved" areas, and $15 million in tax credits for providers to purchase "broadband specifics."

In this case, deregulation means allowing electrical cooperatives to provide broadband, something they are currently banned from doing. Many of these cooperatives are already operating in these underserved communities, which could speed up deployment, according to the announcement.

"Our electrical cooperatives serve nearly two-and-a-half million Tennesseans and they're uniquely situated to provide broadband service universally throughout their service territories," Haslam said.

Municipal electrical systems will also be able to partner with these co-ops on any broadband projects, said Haslam spokeswoman Jennifer Donnals.

None of the expansions matter if citizens don't know how to use the technology, Haslam said, noting the importance of education.

"The plan will provide grant funding opportunities to local libraries to help our residents improve their digital literacy skills and to learn about the benefits of broadband," Haslam said.

Sen. Majority Leader Mark Norris said the Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations, a state entity that in part regulate telecommunications and broadband access, will approve Thursday afternoon a final report on "Broadband Internet Deployment, Availability, and Adoption in Tennessee."

Haslam and Norris said the governor's legislative package and TACIR's plan will work in conjunction to achieve the goal of greater access.

In general, the fact Norris — along with Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Randy Boyd and Tennessee Department of Education Commissioner Candice McQueen — attended the unveiling of this plan could mean its prospects of passing in the legislature are high. Other legislation to expand broadband, including one filed by likely gubernatorial candidate Sen. Mark Green, indicate the issue is clearly one lawmakers recognize as something that should be addressed.

It remains to be seen how private providers react to the plan, though. A statement Thursday morning from Joelle Phillips, president of AT&T Tennessee, thanked the governor for the plan but gave no indication as to whether the massive telecommunications company will back the proposal.

“With billions invested in our Tennessee networks, we are encouraged by the governor’s recognition of the work being done by private industry and are also pleased to see the conversation shift toward a more comprehensive approach to encourage continued and accelerated rural broadband deployment, adoption and digital literacy. We look forward to examining the proposed language,” Phillips said in an emailed statement.

A representative from Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The governor has yet to officially file his legislation, which is fairly standard at this early point in the legislative session. it's also typical for any such legislation to change, at times substantially, before it has a chance of receiving enough legislative support.

Haslam could provide more details about the plan when he delivers his State of the State address Monday.

The Tennessean