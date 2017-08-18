Haslam questions TN license plate with Confederate flag

(Photo: Tennessee Department of Revenue)

NASHVILLE - Beyond calling for the removal of the bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest from the state Capitol, Gov. Bill Haslam is questioning whether the state should allow residents to purchase license plates with the Confederate battle flag.

Among the more than 100 license plates available to Tennesseans is one dubbed "Sons of the Confederate Veterans" that contains a Confederate battle flag.

When pressed on whether the state should consider eliminating the sale of the plates, Haslam said Friday he was only recently informed they were still available.

"I’d have my questions about that, about whether or not we should be having official Tennessee state license tags that do that," he said.

Many view the Confederate battle flag as a symbol of hate.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Revenue did not immediately know how many of the license plates in question are in circulation.

In recent years, there have been efforts to halt the sale of the license plates.

Rep. Jason Powell, D-Nashville, and Sen. Sara Kyle, D-Memphis, introduced a measure in 2015 to halt their production.

"The flag is a divisive symbol and point of offense. Tennessee should stop issuing license plates that feature a symbol of hate, oppression and injustice," Powell said at the time.

The bill failed to generate support in the House and Senate.

Beyond his remarks on the license plate, Haslam said he planned to encourage members of the state Capitol Commission to move forward with the governor's hopes of removing the Forrest bust from the statehouse.

Opponents point to Forrest's involvement with the Ku Klux Klan — he served as their first grand wizard — and the fact that he made his fortune as a slave trader.

Defenders of the bust say it commemorates the native Tennessean's role as a general for the Confederacy and removing it would be ignoring history. They also note after leaving the Klan he advocated for civil rights.

On Monday, Haslam called for two state commissions to move forward with removing the bust.

The governor also called it a "perfect time" for President Donald Trump to show leadership and work to unite the country.

"The country has gotten more divided than ever. And you don’t blame all that on the president by any means, but I think that’s one of a leader's roles is to try to help people understand all sides of an issue but then to bring them together by saying 'here’s what I believe to be right,' " Haslam said.

Trump has been criticized by many, including U.S. Sen. Bob Corker, for his comments related to Charlottesville, Va. On Thursday, Corker said Trump has not shown the "competence" needed to lead.

Adam Tamburin contributed to this report.

Reach Joel Ebert at jebert@tennessean.com or 615-772-1681 and on Twitter @joelebert29.

Tennessean