Haslam recognizes 'Tennessine' scientists at ORNL

(Photo: WBIR)

Gov. Bill Haslam visited Oak Ridge National Lab on Friday to congratulate a large group of scientists who discovered the new element Tennessine that is named after the Volunteer State.

Haslam said he is proud of the accomplishment and how it paves the way for further scientific success and discovery in the state.

Previous: Name for newly discovered element would honor Tennessee

"In Tennessee, we are proud of the things we make here like I said we make cars, and guitars and ice cream and lots of great things, but when this kind of scientific work happens here it adds to our brand it helps the reputation of Tennessee and again that's why we are so grateful for the work Dr. Mason and his team has done," Haslam said.

The discovery of Tennessine took more than 10 years. Its name makes Tennessee only the second state to have an element named after it.

UT-Battell will provide more than 1,000 public middle schools and high schools in the state with new periodic tables showing Tennessine. The chart will include the signatures of Gov. Haslam and ORNL Director Thom Mason.

(© 2017 WBIR)