Haslam, Rolfe pitch Tennessee to businesses in Asia

Gov. Bill Haslam meets with DENSO executives in Nagoya, Japan, during an economic development trip on Oct. 11, 2017. Photo courtesy Gov. Bill Haslam on Twitter.

Gov. Bill Haslam and Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe are visiting companies in Asia on a five-day economic development trip to boost foreign direct investment in Tennessee.

On Wednesday, Haslam and Rolfe visited DENSO in Nagoya, Japan. The automotive parts manufacturer has two plants in Tennessee, and just recently announced a $1 billion investment to expand the Maryville plant.

The expansion is expected to bring 1,000 new jobs, bringing DENSO's total employment in Tennessee to 6,000 workers.

Haslam and Rolfe will also make stops in South Korea this week as they pitch Tennessee as a location for Asian businesses that want to establish operations in the Southeast U.S.

"I am looking forward to sharing Tennessee's story with more Asian businesses and strengthening ties with existing companies who already know that our business-friendly environment and ready-to-work workforce make Tennessee a great choice to locate operations," Haslam said in a statement about the trip.

Japan and South Korea are among the top five countries with the largest foreign investment in Tennessee, according to the Department of Economic and Community Development. Japanese companies have invested more than $17 billion in the state, while South Korean companies have invested over $1 billion, according to ECD.

