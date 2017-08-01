Haslam wants answers for lost wildfire call recordings

Gov. Bill Haslam (Photo: The Tennessean)

Gov. Bill Haslam said there needs to be a review of why the state lost recordings of emergency responders' phone calls during the Sevier County wildfires.

Last week, Tennessee Emergency Management Agency officials confirmed the state lost those calls from Nov. 28 to the central Emergency Operations Center in Nashville.

A TEMA spokesperson said the system overloaded with the amount of incoming calls and automatically started deleting older calls.

TEMA says it is not required to record those calls, but Haslam said Tuesday officials need to retrace their steps to ensure it does not happen again.

"I do think it's important to go back and say what were all the critical decisions made along the way? Did we have the right information to make the very best decision we could at that point in time? And if we didn't have the right information, why not?" Haslam said.

TEMA is cooperating with its federal counterpart FEMA for an after-action report on the wildfires.

© 2017 WBIR.COM