Hawkins County commission approves $40 wheel tax increase

HAWKINS COUNTY, TENN. - After voting down a wheel tax increase on the first go-around, Hawkins County leaders did something unusual, Monday night. They brought it back up for reconsideration.

When commissioners discussed it again later in the meeting to try to balance the budget, it passed. Monday night was the second and final vote by the county. But it's not a done deal yet. The wheel tax can be petitioned to go to a special election for registered voters to decide. That will be sometime in October.

If the $40 wheel tax increase gets the thumbs up by voters, it would mean car owners would pay $67 per vehicle. The general fund would get $30, while $10 would be be earmarked for public safety.

The wheel tax is expected to bring in just over $2 million and would patch the $1.6 million deficit the county is facing, plus create a surplus going into the next budget year.

The county's director of finance Nicole Buchanan said this was their last chance to pass a balanced budget before the state stepped in.

"I am relieved," Buchanan said. "I know it's hard. It's never easy, looking at needing additional revenue. However, the commission had no choice at this point. They had to choose wheel or property without severely cutting services."

The Hawkins County commission was under pressure by the state comptroller's office to balance the budget. Last month, state leaders threatened to cut all of the county's discretionary fund. That would have taken money away from the volunteer fire departments, the humane society, senior center and other non-profits.

If the wheel tax increase fails in an October election, commissioners will have to find another way to balance the budget.

