Mother worries over children's future amidst health care debate

KNOXVILLE - Ellie and Towns White spent the first month of their lives in the hospital, fighting to survive after being born at just 30 weeks.

"Their first year was just specialist visit, therapy visit, home medical equipment, heart monitors going off in the middle of the night," said April White, the twins' mother. "To even make their hearts beat was a battle."

The family accumulated hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of medical bills, but credits the Affordable Care Act for not having to worry about hitting the lifetime insurance limits.

"Not having to worry about my family's financial situation on top of our children's medical issues was something that I took for granted," said White.

White now worries her son's cleft lip and other medical problems that could arise from the twins' premature births could be considered pre-existing conditions, potentially limiting the coverage her children can get if Congress changes the nation's health care law.

"They can't tell you no, but they can charge you more, which in effect makes it unaffordable," White said.

White is also concerned that proposed cuts to Medicaid funding may limit the health care her children receive.

On Wednesday, the Senate voted against a bill that would have repealed Obamacare within two years, without any immediate plans to replace it.

Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker voted for the bill.

"As I have said before, I believe the best path forward is for Congress to repeal Obamacare after a reasonable transition period," Corker said in a statement. "This amendment would take us back to a level playing field where, by a date certain, all sides have incentive to work together to develop a health care replacement that would generate broad support and stand the test of time. I urge my colleagues to support this amendment and am eager to continue our work on this issue."

Tennessee Sen. Lamar Alexander voted against the bill.

"I agree with President Trump that we should repeal and replace major parts of the Affordable Care Act at the same time," Alexander said in a statement. "In 2015, we could have waited two years for relief, but we cannot now, when Tennessee insurance commissioner Julie McPeak says the state's individual insurance market is 'very near collapse.' We have 350,000 Tennesseans who buy insurance in the individual market--songwriters, small businessmen and women, farmers--who are worried today that they may have zero options for insurance in just six months."

With more votes on the health care bill expected throughout the week, White still worries about being able to afford paying for her son's treatment.

