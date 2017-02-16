Tennessee cities perform poorly in 'healthiest cities' study

A mountain biker rides through Knoxville's Urban Wilderness. (Photo: WBIR)

A new survey shows major Tennessee cities are among the least healthy in the country.

The study from WalletHub compared 150 of the most populated U.S. cities on 34 indictors of good health in four key dimensions: health care, food, fitness and green space.

All of Tennessee's cities performed poorly, with Knoxville the highest ranked at 72, Nashville at 99 and Chattanooga at 132. Memphis was the unhealthiest Tennessee city, ranking at 148 out of 150 overall.

The study found San Francisco to be the country's healthiest city. The least healthy city is Detroit.

