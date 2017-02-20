Healthy Blackberry Avocado Cheesecake

Ingredients:
1 3/4 cups graham cracker crumbs. * We used gluten free animal crackers.
1/2 cup melted Organic Earth Balance butter alternative
1 1/4 cups raw cashews, soaked in water over night or 3 hours in boiling water.
*drained
1 large avocado, peeled and pitted
2 tablespoons melted coconut oil
2 tablespoons lime zest
1 cup fresh lime juice
1/2 cup agave syrup
1/2 cup unsweetened almond milk
1 cup fresh blackberries, puréed
1/2 cup fresh blackberries puréed for garnish
10 to 12 blackberries and 8 to 10 slices of lime for garnish
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Stir together cookie or cracker crumbs with melted
Earth Balance. Press firmly into a 8 inch pie pan. Bake for 10 minutes. Cool
completely. Place drained cashews avocado, coconut oil, lime zest and juice, agave syrup and
almond milk into a blender or food processor. Blend until completely smooth. Pour avocado lime filling into the prepared pie crust. Spoon dollops of blackberry purée on top of pie and swirl with a spoon. Cover with plastic wrap and freeze at least 4 hours or over night for best results. Remove from freezer 10 minutes before serving. Slice into wedges, spoon a dollop of puréed berries over each slice of pie and garnish with berries and a slice of lime.
