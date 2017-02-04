Heartwarming homecoming for local veterans who revisited Vietnam

KNOXVILLE - For a group of East Tennessee veterans, the past two weeks have been a chance to return to a time and place that changed them forever.

They took a trip back to Vietnam and WBIR 10News went with to document their journey in a series called "Facing Ghosts: Return to Vietnam."

On Saturday, the veterans received a surprise welcome home like they've never had before.

A large crowd was waiting for them at the United Methodist Church off Washington Pike after they were escorted to Knoxville from Atlanta, where they touched down earlier.

"It's great, it's an emotional day you know, these men didn't get the welcome home that they deserve originally, me included," said Vietnam Veteran Larry Lemaster, who welcomed his comrades off the bus.

The trip to Vietnam served as an opportunity for many to revisit their steps, their stories and what they remember from the war.

For Frank Vollmer, it was a phenomenal experience.

"I'm already making plans to go back to Saigon and Da Nang again and I'd like to take my wife and son," Vollmer said.

For him, it was an unforgettable journey full of special moments.

"Everywhere we went there were little miracles coming back," Vollmer said with tears filling his eyes. "It's pretty emotional. We all lost a lot of friends over there and part of the trip was to pay our respects for them as well, so I know it was."

He was overjoyed to see so much support welcoming him home. Like other veterans who took the trip, Vollmer says they all share a special bond.

"There were no hard feelings or bad feelings. It was more like we were glad that each of us survived," he added.

