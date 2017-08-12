Helicopter crashes near Charlottesville riot

ALEBEMARLE, VA - UPDATE: State Police confirm 2 troopers were killed in the crash outside Charlottesville, Virgina

ORIGINAL STORY: NBC29 in Charlottesville is reporter a helicopter crash in Albemarle County, near Charlottesville.

BREAKING: neighbors near Old Farm Road in Albemarle Co. confirm a helicopter crashed into woods. Updates to come. pic.twitter.com/QtgBjYrjVQ — NBC29 (@NBC29) August 12, 2017

Emergency crews are on the scene. Reports say it was a Virginia State Police helicopter responding to the Charlottesville protests nearby.

Two people were reported to be on board that aircraft when it crashed. No word yet on any injuries or fatalities.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update you as we learn more.

