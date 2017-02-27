WBIR
Hemal Tailor's Bombay sliders

Chef Hemal Tailor shows us how to make Bombay Sliders.

Boiled Eggs
1 tsp. turmeric
1 tsp. red chili
2 tsp. ground cumin
1 tbsp. minced garlic
1 tbsp. minced ginger
2 sliced thai chili
1 medium chopped onion
2 tomatoes chopped
Chopped cilantro 
Salt to taste
 
Add oil pot.  Add onion and saute until brown. Add all spices, chili, garlic and ginger. Cook for 2 minutes.  Add tomatoes and cook until softened and begins to come off sides. Add chopped cilantro. Cut eggs in half and add to sides.Using a spatula chop up eggs. Cook for 3-5 additional minutes.
 
Garnish with cilantro.  Can be served with naan, bread, rice or paratha.
 

