Hemal Tailor's Bombay sliders

Boiled Eggs

1 tsp. turmeric

1 tsp. red chili

2 tsp. ground cumin

1 tbsp. minced garlic

1 tbsp. minced ginger

2 sliced thai chili

1 medium chopped onion

2 tomatoes chopped

Chopped cilantro

Salt to taste

Add oil pot. Add onion and saute until brown. Add all spices, chili, garlic and ginger. Cook for 2 minutes. Add tomatoes and cook until softened and begins to come off sides. Add chopped cilantro. Cut eggs in half and add to sides.Using a spatula chop up eggs. Cook for 3-5 additional minutes.

Garnish with cilantro. Can be served with naan, bread, rice or paratha.

