The city will display patriotic colors this weekend on the Henley Bridge.

Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero announced Thursday the city will light the busy downtown bridge in red, white and blue in honor of the presidential inauguration.

Plans call for the bridge decking to be lit Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Dozens of people gathered in July 2016 on the Henley Bridge Saturday night to show their support for police officers. (Photo: Barclay, Thomas)

Donald Trump will become the nation's 45th president at a swearing-in ceremony that begins 11:30 a.m. Friday outside the Capitol. You can watch the event on 10News and live on wbir.com.

City leaders in recent years have begun using the bridge across Fort Loudoun Lake more frequently to recognize local and national events.

For example, the decks were lit in orange at the beginning of the month in a nod to the University of Tennessee's appearance in the Music City Bowl. Last week it featured royal blue hues in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

In April 2016, the city lit the surface decks of the Henley Bridge in purple in honor of Prince, who died that month. The arches, also shown, routinely are lit in the color that's displayed. (Photo: Madeline Rogero, Madeline Rogero)

Next month, plans call for lighting Henley Bridge red for National Wear Red Day; green, gold and blue in honor of the Bassmaster Elite Series; and red and white for Valentine's Day.

Henley Bridge also has been lit for sad occasions. Knoxville was among several American cities that received national attention in April after it displayed purple lights on the bridge upon the death of Prince, who loved the color purple.

