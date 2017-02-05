Heritage High crowns homecoming queen

Students at Heritage High School in Maryville voted to crown a homecoming queen with a big heart.

Sierra Morris won the title Friday night at a high school basketball game. Heritage High Schooll posted a video of the announcement on its Facebook page, and it has been viewed more than 17,000 times as of Sunday night.

"It was so exciting. It was so exciting," Morris said of the win. "I was so happy."

Morris is a 12th grade student who loves basketball and giving hugs. She also has Down's Syndrome.

Her mom, Tina Hundley, said she was not surprised the student body nominated Sierra and that she won.

"She knows everybody, and everybody knows her," said her mom, Tina Hundley. "You can't go anywhere with Sierra without running into people that know her."

Tina watched as hundreds of people in the stands cheered for Sierra as the crown was placed on her head.

"My heart was just so full, so much joy," she said. "My heart was filled with joy, and the tears came."

Tina said she is proud of the students at Heritage High School and the community for not only accepting Sierra but celebrating her for being the amazing girl that she is.

"When your child has some special needs, you hope that they'll always be included," she added, "but Sierra and this community have just surpassed any expectations I had."

Sierra is not your typical princess who likes to dress up. She loves the Lady Vols and having her hair in a ponytail, but she is adjusting to wearing her new crown that matches her dazzling personality.

Tina said, "It's like it's taken who she was and magnified it up to where now she shines even brighter than she did before."

(© 2017 WBIR)