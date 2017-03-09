HGTV selects Knoxville home for Urban Oasis giveaway

HGTV has selected a home in Knoxville's 4th & Gill neighborhood as its 2017 Urban Oasis. (Photo: Custom)

KNOXVILLE - HGTV is staying close to its corporate home for its latest big giveaway, selecting a home in Knoxville's 4th and Gill neighborhood as its Urban Oasis for 2017.

For the past five years, the Home and Garden network has highlighted contemporary residences in luxury, high-rise buildings in major U.S. cities. This year, they are changing gears, featuring an historic neighborhood near an up and coming urban downtown.

The network will follow along as the charming blue bungalow is transformed by top designers, then the home will be given away in a nationwide sweepstakes this fall.

“With our corporate headquarters right here in Knoxville, we know what an up-and-coming metropolis our city truly is – it has it all, including an urban feel infused with Southern hospitality,” said Ron Feinbaum, General Manager of HGTV Home Promotions. “Our team is accustomed to traveling the country to produce the top-notch homes we give away to our viewers each year. With this project, it’s also gratifying to be able to showcase all that our ‘Scruffy City’ has to offer – from an exploding culinary scene to endless outdoor adventure.”

