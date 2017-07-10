WBIR
Close

HGTV's Property Brothers coming to Knoxville in September

WBIR 1:43 PM. EDT July 10, 2017

KNOXVILLE - The Scott Brothers are coming to the Civic Auditorium this September.

HGTV's Property Brothers will hold "The Scott Brothers' House Party" on Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m. 

Ticket prices start at $39.75 and go on sale Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m. 

Click here for ticket information.

All tickets include a copy of Jonathan and Drew’s new memoir, "It Takes Two: Our Story."

© 2017 WBIR.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories