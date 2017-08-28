Highway 411 sees several fatal crashes over the years

A stretch of Highway 411 in Loudon County. Aug. 28, 2017. (Photo: WBIR)

LOUDON COUNTY - Four people are dead, including two teenagers, after two vehicles crashed on Highway 411 in Loudon County on Saturday night.

It happened at the intersection near Cope Road.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, one driver survived and is in critical condition at UT Medical Center.

Investigators say a van was heading north on Highway 411 and crossed the center turn lane, going into the southbound lane and hitting a car head on.

“Saturday night was just totally horrible,” said Loudon County Sheriff Tim Guider.

Highway 411 has seen some other fatal accidents in recent years. In January, three people died in a crash in Blount County after a pickup truck hit a car head on. Days later, in February, another head on crash killed a man in Loudon County. The driver of the oncoming car was charged with a DUI. In April 2016, a Seymour man died in a head on crash. And a crash in May 2015 killed six people in Blount County.

Supporters of an online petition want to build a concrete barrier down the center of the highway. 10News reached out to the petition’s author, but have not yet heard back.

The sheriff can’t point to one specific cause for the crashes.

“We’re not certain why it’s become a dangerous road, when to me it’s not built dangerously,” Guider said. “It seems to have adequate space, I mean you have the turn lanes, throughout, continuously. You have wide emergency lanes in both directions. The only thing I can think of is maybe because it is so straight people get heavier with their foot.”

Guider thinks maybe people speed or doze off along the roadway. But Highway 411 is watched under a close eye. Loudon, Blount, Monroe and several other law enforcement agencies have had three saturation patrols in the last three months focused specifically on Highway 411. They look for speeding, seatbelts and drunk driving. Loudon County gave out more than 120 citations during those patrols.

“We’ve spent quite a bit of man power over there in the last three months just doing preventative stuff,” Guider said.

Loudon County will saturate Highway 411 from 8 p.m. Friday to midnight.

10News reached out to TDOT about Highway 411, but have not gotten an official response yet.

THP could not respond about Highway 411 itself, but said drivers shouldn't speed or drive distracted, and always wear a seatbelt.

© 2017 WBIR.COM