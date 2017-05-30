A footbridge on the Ramsey Cascades trail in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Photo courtesy GSMNP.

A 37-year-old man died when he fell from the top of the Ramsey Cascades waterfall in Great Smoky Mountains National Park Sunday afternoon, park officials said.

Smokies park officials said the man was hiking alone late Sunday afternoon and was seen climbing across the top of the 100-foot waterfall before he fell.

Park rangers recovered the man's body on Monday. Rangers believe he fell about 80 feet.

The man's name is being withheld while officials notify his family.

Ramsey Cascades is the tallest waterfall in the Smokies park. The 4-mile hike from the trailhead to the waterfall gains over 2,000 feet in elevation.

Park officials say "several" people have died by attempted to climb to the top of the falls.

© 2017 WBIR.COM