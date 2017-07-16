Hiker suffers cardiac distress on Alum Cave Trail, dies

Alum Cave Trail

GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS NATIONAL PARK - A man passed away from cardiac distress while on the Alum Cave Trail Saturday morning, according to a release from the Great Smoky Mountains.

The man, Phillip Basset Davenport, 47, was from Nashville and hiking with a group of friends. He had stayed the night before at LeConte Lodge.

He suddenly passed out three miles from the trailhead and bystanders administered CPR, according to the release.

Park medics responded, and Davenport was taken to LeConte Medical Center. He passed away Saturday at 11:14 a.m.

