Hip, hipper, hippest: Food truck park planned on North Central

Here's one more thing to add to Central Street's blooming hipness: a planned food truck park with an on-site bar.

Organizers are working right now on securing a beer permit for the site in Happy Holler at 900 N. Central St. They hope to open the site up in early 2018.

It's going to be called Central Filling Station. The site formerly was owned by Knox-Tenn Rental & Sales, which was next door, records show.

If the location sounds familiar that's because it's the same place where the Punk Rock Flea Market was staged a couple weeks ago and where the daylong Sunset on Central music festival was held in August.

The idea, according to announcements on Facebook and a new website, is to offer a family-friendly neighborhood hangout where there will be a regular rotation of food trucks and beverage offerings. Leashed dogs will be welcome, and there'll be a play area for children.

Related: Sunset on Central coming to Happy Holler

Food truck parks have enjoyed a following in various spots around the nation. Austin, Texas, for example, has had them since the 1990s.

It's expected that the Central site bar will feature local beers, ciders, wine and non-alcoholic drinks.

You'll be available to take food to go. According to the website, there'll be seats for about 150 people.

The site is expected to have covered seating.

Planners said Friday they weren't ready to speak to 10News on camera about it. They've still got a lot of work to do to get the site ready.

They've got pages on Instagram and Facebook.

Central Street north of downtown slipped for years into decay and blight. It became known as a place to pick up a prostitute.

In recent years, however, shops, pubs and restaurants have begun popping up. On Anderson Avenue, a bit to the north of 900 Central, a community performance space opened at the site of a former cleaners featuring music and improv comedy.

Restaurateur Randy Burleson is planning two restaurants in and around that corner.

The first two Open Streets Knoxville events were staged in 2016 on Central.

© 2017 WBIR.COM