Historic Howard House has a new owner

A for sale sign has been posted at the historic Howard house on Broadway.

A new owner has purchased the Howard House on North Broadway and plans to preserve the historic home, according to Knox Heritage.

Wood Properties listed the Howard House for sale in February with an initial list price of $575,000.

The house sits on a 2.4-acre site at 2921 North Broadway.

The 4,484-square-foot home features four bedrooms, 3.5 baths and a bonus room. Other features of the home include wood floors, glass doorknobs and five fireplaces.





The house was listed on Knox Heritage's Fragile 15 list of endangered historic places in 2016.

Knox Heritage said the new owner plans to use the house as the office for his local business. Knox Heritage did not give the owner's name, what type of business he runs or give the home's sale price.

