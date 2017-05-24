Iconic Old City train mural restored to original glory

Photo Courtesy of Keep Knoxville Beautiful

Keep Knoxville Beautiful will celebrate the restoration of the Knoxville Historic Train Mural in the Old City this Friday.

Keep Knoxville Beautiful started fundraising for this project back in October 2016 in response to losing the Knoxville Music History Mural in 2000.

Since then, Keep Knoxville Beautiful has raised $4,500 from local businesses like Blue Slip Winery & Bistro, the Historic Southern Railway Station and many others.

"Thanks to community-minded and generous individuals, businesses, and organizations, we were able to restore this historic mural," Keep Knoxville Beautiful's executive director Patience Melnik said.

In April 2017, the original artist of the train mural, Walt Fieldsa, returned to the mural he created 16 years ago.

He repaired cracks, secured plaster and sealed the work to protect it against any weathering.

"It not only commemorates the dramatic impact the railroad had on our city, it preserves and celebrates a time not very long ago when a different type of pioneer was transforming our downtown." Melnik said.

The celebration starts this Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Love Shack courtyard in the Old City. There will be food, beer and giveaways for all those who come out to celebrate.

