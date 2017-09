KNOXVILLE - This weekend HoLa Hora Latina kicks off their famous HoLa Festival.

The kick-off Salsa Party is Saturday, September 16 from 7 p.m. to 10p.m. and will feature music and food.

The family festival is Sunday, September 17 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There will be food vendors, a children's area, shows, activities, heritage booths, craft vendors, and more.

© 2017 WBIR.COM