Holiday Travel: What you need to know

A pump at Weigel's on Kingston Pike. (Photo: WBIR)

Come Friday, millions of Americans plan to hit the roads and take to the sky in what is projected to be a record-setting holiday travel year.

Plan ahead and expect roadway traffic and long airport lines as lower gas prices, rising wages and increased consumer optimism spur an uptick in travel.

Here’s what you should know.

Projected travelers

AAA predicts more than 103 million people will travel between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2, a 1.5 percent increase over 2015 and the highest level on record. The vast majority of travelers — 93.6 million — will drive to their destination, representing a 1.5 percent increase over 2015. Air travel is expected to increase 2.5 percent to more than 6 million fliers. Travel by cruises, trains and buses will decrease slightly to 3.5 million travelers.

Gas prices

Average gas prices have been rising this month but most U.S. drivers will pay the second cheapest New Year’s gas prices since 2009, when the national average was $1.62, AAA reported.

The state’s average is $2.07 per gallon, compared to $1.79 per gallon last year. Tennessee gas prices are up about 11 cents from last month and up 2 cents from last week, but prices are still lower than the national average of $2.25 per gallon.

Nashville average gas prices are $2.10 per gallon, Memphis and Knoxville prices are $2.05 and Chattanooga prices are $2.

AAA estimates U.S. drivers have saved more than $27 billion at the gas pumps in 2016.

Road work/public safety

The Tennessee Department of Transportation will halt all lane closure activity on interstates and state highways in anticipation of higher traffic volumes.

There will be no temporary lane closures for construction beginning at 6 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23 until 6 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3.

AAA predicts more than 2.2 million motorists will hit the road in Tennessee between the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, an increase of 3.1 percent over 2015.

Weather

Friday, Dec. 23: Partly sunny with chance of showers increasing overnight. High 53/low in low 40s

Saturday, Dec. 24: Mostly cloudy with 50 percent chance of rain. High mid 50s/low 50

Sunday, Dec. 25: Mostly cloudy with 30 percent chain of rain. High mid 50s/low mid 50s