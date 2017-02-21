Holocaust survivor shares message of strength

Holocaust survivor Eva Schloss shared her message of perseverance, strength and resilience with a packed audience at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium Tuesday night.

Schloss, the stepsister and childhood friend of Anne Frank, reflected on her childhood, time in hiding and memories of Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp.

Like Frank, Schloss went into hiding in Holland until she and her family were betrayed.

Because the apartments in Holland were so small, Schloss' father suggested that the family split up. Schloss would hide with her mother, while her brother and father hid somewhere different.

"I started to cry," Schloss said. "I didn't want to be separated, and then he [her dad] explained if we're in two different places the chance that two of us will survive is bigger."

She remembers the day she and her mother were captured and men coming through the door saying, "We want the Jews."

She was sent to Auschwitz-Birkenau and remembers seeing people sent to their deaths in the gas chambers.

"Outside you could smell burning of flesh, definitely, and that was all around us all the time, day and night," Schloss said. "You saw the flames, and you smelled the sickening smell."

Schloss and her mother both survived, her brother and father did not. Schloss's mother later married Otto Frank, Anne Frank's father.

Since 1985, Schloss has devoted herself to Holocaust education and global peace. In 1999, she signed the Anne Frank Peace Declaration, along with United Nations Secretary General Kofi Annan and the niece of Raul Wallenberg, a legendary figure who rescued thousands of Jews in Budapest.

Her brother and father, Heinz and Erich Geiringer, left behind paintings they made while in hiding. These paintings are on loan from the Dutch Resistance Museum in Amsterdam for an exhibit at the Knoxville Museum of Art. They tell the perspective of a Holocaust family's life in an Amsterdam attic.

The exhibit runs through Feb. 26.

