KNOXVILLE - Not every Christmas story is picture perfect.

For the Broyles, this year was especially difficult.

“Elijah had pneumonia in his left lung then the virus started going into his right lung and we needed a place to stay," his sister Kaydence Broyles said.

Kaydence is 11 years old and Elijah is 5. His illness forced their family, originally from the Tri-Cities area, to return from Haiti where they now call home.

“We’ve served with Mission Aviation Fellowship for 10 years in Haiti so that’s actually home for us," said their mother Karen.

The family traveled over a thousand miles to Tennessee where the Ronald McDonald house welcomed them in.

“You know I’m loading my son, very lethargic, on a medevac jet in a third world country," said Michael Broyles. "And I don't know how it's going to be."

The family has been at the house since early December while Elijah underwent treatment.The Broyles are just one of around 11 families of 60 to 70 people who will stay in the Ronald McDonald house over Christmas. The staff has worked to make the house extra special for those spending the holiday away from home.

“The staff at Ronald McDonald house are continually saying what can we do to make it better? And we’re going there’s nothing! As Kadence said you stuff us full of food you give us not just a place to stay but a beautiful place to stay. We’re so well cared for," said Michael.

From decorations to food and games for children, the staff at Ronald McDonald has tried to make this a special experience the families staying there can share together.

“You almost have an extended family. It’s been great just spending time with other folks that are kind of experiencing the same things as us," said Karen.

Elijah, Kaydence and the rest of the children spending Christmas away from home are still looking forward to a visit from Santa.

“They said he might come and visit us tomorrow night around 7!" said Kaydence.

(© 2016 WBIR)