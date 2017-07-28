Service group dedicates home rebuilt after wildfires

GATLINBURG, TENN. - The moment Glenna Ogle had been looking forward to for the past eight months finally came Friday as she got the keys to her newly rebuilt home.

"It's a God's gift," said Ogle. "God's been good to me, he really has."

Ogle lost everything in the wildfires last November.

Her home, car, belongings and her pets all fell victim to the flames.

"What I miss most is the stuff I had in the building. All of my music equipment, all of my religious stuff, family features. Something I can't replace," said Ogle. "The only thing I'm missing now is my little dog."

Appalachia Service Project has partnered with other organizations including the Mountain Tough Recovery Team with a goal to rebuild 25 homes for low income residents of Sevier County.

"We need volunteers" said Abraham McIntyre, vice president of strategic partnerships for ASP. "That's the big thing. That's the only way this thing moves."

ASP will dedicate its second home next week.

They plan to have started construction on at least 16 homes by next month.

