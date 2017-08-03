WBIR
Homemade Salsa in a food processor

Making Homemade Salsa

Rebecca Franklin, WBIR 11:01 AM. EDT August 03, 2017

Ingredients:

Large can whole tomatoes with juice

1 can Rotel Original

1 can Rotel Mild

1 bunch cilantro

1 onion

2 cloves garlic

1 jalapeno, seeds and membranes removed

cumin

salt & pepper

fresh lime juice

Directions:

Roughly chop onion, garlic, cilantro and jalapeno. Combine all ingredients in a food processor and pulse to desired consistency. You may have to do half of the ingredient list and empty it into a bowl, then do the other half. Adjust ingredients to your taste. Taste gets better if you refrigerate before serving. 

Presented by: Rebecca Franklin (Adapted from The Pioneer Woman)

Date: 8/3/17

