Homemade Salsa in a food processor

Ingredients:
Large can whole tomatoes with juice
1 can Rotel Original
1 can Rotel Mild
1 bunch cilantro
1 onion
2 cloves garlic
1 jalapeno, seeds and membranes removed
cumin
salt & pepper
fresh lime juice
Directions:
Roughly chop onion, garlic, cilantro and jalapeno. Combine all ingredients in a food processor and pulse to desired consistency. You may have to do half of the ingredient list and empty it into a bowl, then do the other half. Adjust ingredients to your taste. Taste gets better if you refrigerate before serving.
Presented by: Rebecca Franklin (Adapted from The Pioneer Woman)
Date: 8/3/17
