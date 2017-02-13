Cheerleaders add sparkle to squad

Sparkle Cheerleaders at Lenoir City High School

The Lenoir City High School Panthers have a lot of fans and official cheerleaders. This school year, the cheer team features some new smiling faces with big voices and big hearts.

It is the Sparkle Cheer Team at Lenoir City High School.

"This has been such a blessing for this school and just watching the students interact with this team has been amazing," Cheerleading Coach Starla Russell said.

She approached the national non-profit called Sparkle Effects to start an inclusive cheer team. It's the first year students with special needs have joined the squad.

"We have to be more understanding and just go over everything like be really patient and open minded to everyone. Has that changed you at all? Of course, I love being around them," Cheer Captain Katey Bartlett said.

One of the Sparkle Cheerleaders is Haylee Letterman. She especially enjoys doing stunts.

"I did a handstand, did a cartwheel and did a backbend," she said.

Each cheerleader with special needs is assigned a special friend on the squad.

"When the girls come in to practices or games they know that's who they are looking for and they know that's who is going to be there to show them where they need to be and tell them what they need to do," Co-Captain Ashland Bingham said.

That relationship means a lot to Amber, who is partially paralyzed. But she keeps those pom poms shaking!

"Amber's mentor that she has has been great," Amber's mother Tina Martin said. "She's just been ... It's like Amber gained a new friend. She learned how to cheer but she also got a really close friend that means the world to her."

The squad includes both students and adults with special needs. Some are over 35. Age and ability aren't the focus of the Sparkle Cheer Team.

"We all just get together as a family and we are all so close. It really means a lot," Bartlett said.

It means a lot to Sparkle Cheerleader Emily Stroup.

"It has really brought out a different side of me because I am a really shy person so I am not really talkative to a lot of people. And so doing this has really brought out a good side of me," she said.



Amber's mother is grateful to coach Starla Russell and the effort she made to make this squad sparkle.

"This has meant so much to her because she wants, like most special needs kids, to feel normal and be normal and this has helped her so much to come out of her shell and feel like she is having the normal teenage experience in high school," Tina Martin said.

It's a special new team at Lenoir High School.

"For them to know that they can get out there, that they are just a normal person, they are not anybody else. They are themselves. They were born a special person," Stroup said.

