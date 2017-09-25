Hometown Spotlight: Abingdon

Our Hometown Spotlight takes us to Abingdon, Virginia.
This beautiful town is surrounded by the majestic Blue Ridge Mountains. It is a wilderness playground featuring rivers, lakes, and trails.
The Virginia Creeper Trail is a popular destination as the famous Appalachian Trail is nearby.
A cultural destination downtown is the Barter Theatre. It's been and Abingdon tradition since 1933.
The historic Martha Washington Inn has evolved from a house to a hospital to a college to a majestic hotel and spa.
Enjoy this Hometown Spotlight in Abingdon, about two and a half hours from Knoxville.
© 2017 WBIR.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs