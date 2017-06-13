Hometown Spotlight: Boutique Boom in Powell

As you drive though the Powell community you'll notice a trend-- boutiques.

Each is unique, but they all share a common goal.

Many boutique owners hope to make women feel beautiful and special.

Some of those special shops include "A Bushel and A Peck", "Josie's Boutique" and "Hello Beautiful Boutique".

"I just thought it's perfect, I'm going to go for it-- take a leap of faith," said Spradlen.

Spradlen's love of fashion came from her grandmother, with many close family and friends in the business.

The name is pretty special, too.

"I'm a daddy's girl and growing up, he always said to me, 'I love you a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck'," added Spradlen.

She says that setting up shop in Powell was the perfect choice.

"This community is very welcoming, very friendly," said Spradlen.

The owners are no strangers to the Powell community.

"Josie's is your one-stop style shop," said Store Manager, Abigail Roberts. "Moms and daughters can come in and leave with their favorite pieces."

This family business caters to women sized 0 to 22.

"My mom did name it Josie's, and I guess I was in 7th grade when it happened," said Josie Day, owner. "I didn't think much about it then because I was so young, but I'm honored."

The business has expanded.

They now have a store called "Josie's Marketplace" , and they recently starting carrying new pieces like the very popular Free People brand.

Despite the expansion, the folks at Josie's hold tight to the small-town feel.

"There are so many new people that come in now," said owner and operator, Abby Payne. "We see people from Sevierville and from West Knoxville. Then you have your local, hometown feel every day, which is awesome."





Haley Arroyo opened "Hello Beautiful Boutique" in April 2016.

"Most stores target one shape and size, and we're all born beautifully different," said Arroyo. "We want to embrace that."

"Hello Beautiful Boutique" features sizes from XS to XXXL.

They will soon expand to a new location in Knoxville.

