Hometown Spotlight: Hoskins Drug Store in Clinton

Hoskins Drug Store in Downtown Clinton is celebrating 87 years in April.

"Hoskins Drug Store is unique and special, and it's only that way because of the community that we live in," said Dudley Bostic, co-owner.

Dudley co-owns the pharmacy with her sister, Molly.

Their dad started the business on Market Street in 1930. He expanded to a second building in 1947.

The second location acted as a pharmacy, restaurant and soda fountain, and today, it remains the same.

"Our walls are wrapped with old pictures," added Bostic.

Hoskins Drug Store is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. It is closed on Sunday.

You can find more information about Hoskins Drug Store here

© 2017 WBIR.COM