Hometown Spotlight: Le Noir Bistro in downtown Lenoir City

Le Noir Bistro is a Belgian-style restaurant in downtown Lenoir City.

They serve traditional Belgian dishes each day, but you can get American food while you're there.

The restaurant has drinks and live entertainment, but no televisions.

The owner, Jan Van Geyt, says that he wanted a social spot where people could come to talk without distractions.

