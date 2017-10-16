Hometown Spotlight: Rogersville

Our Hometown Spotlight takes us to Rogersville, Tennessee.

This Hawkins County town is known for its beauty and rich history.

Rogersville is one of the oldest towns in Tennessee. It was settled by Joseph Rogers. Rogers fell in love with a local girl named Mary Amis. Amis was the daughter of a wealthy farmer and Revolutionary War hero.

Rogersville is a beautiful place to walk around. The town offers guided tours and maps for visitors.

Interested in art? The Local Artist Gallery is open daily.

Meet our Food City Hometown Spotlight Hero:

Rogersville holds one of only two known springs in the world: Ebbing and Flowing Spring.

One of our regular guests on Live at Five at 4 is Shona House of Faith Baked Cakes. Her business is based out of Rogersville.





The Swift Museum highlights African American life, culture, history and education.

Enjoy this Hometown Spotlight in Rogersville, about an hour and a half from Knoxville.

© 2017 WBIR.COM