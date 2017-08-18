Hometown Spotlight: Tsali Notch Vineyard in Monroe County

Tsali Notch Vineyard is the largest commercial muscadine vineyard in the state of Tennessee.

This Monroe County gem opened in 2009.

The Custom Crush Law passed in 2012, enabling the staff at Tsali Notch to work with wine-makers across the state.

They now produce seven different wines.

"We go anywhere from dry to oak aged wines, to semi-sweet and a bubbly," said Manager, JD Dalton.

There are 202 rows on 35 acres of land.

Along with their 7 wines, the staff at Tsali Notch makes jams, jellies, salsa, soup mixes and more.

"That's probably the best part for me is being behind the scenes, and also, being able to sustain what we're doing in the field," added Dalton.

Tsali Notch will be open for the Total Solar Eclipse on Monday.

The field across the street from the vineyard will open at 7 a.m. for parking, and the vineyard will open at 10 a.m. There will also be vendors and food trucks on site, and wine will be available to purchase in the tasting room. The event ends at 5 p.m.

Tsali Notch will host the Muscadine Balloon Fiesta on September 2nd and 3rd of this year.

"You-Pick" starts in late September.

During "You-Pick", guests can purchase a bucket from Tsali Notch to pick their own fruit.

