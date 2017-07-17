Hometown Spotlight: Whitestone Country Inn in Kingston, TN

Paul and Jean Cowell opened the Inn in the 1990s, but their vision goes back much further.

In the 1960s, Jean's parents took her to a similar camp in upstate New York, and there, they decided to develop a resort in Tennessee.

"People get tired in this busy, busy world," said Jean Cowell. "They just want to get away."

The first thing that the Cowells built was a drive-through barn.

That project was followed by a farmhouse, a schoolhouse and a handful of cottages.

Today the Whitestone Country Inn has 22 total units, 9-hole Frisbee Golf, a spa, tennis courts, a pool and more.

There is something for anyone to enjoy.

"We have some that come yearly," added Cowell. "We have one family from Toledo, Ohio that has been here 70 times."

Paul Cowell passed away in November 2016, but his legacy lives on at the resort.

"I have been amazed at how many people have told me how they feel about Whitestone, memories they've had at Whitestone, and the prayers they've prayed for Whitestone," said Cowell.

The Whitestone Country Inn is open every day of the year, except Christmas.

© 2017 WBIR.COM