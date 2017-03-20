JDRF Sneakers for sale at Food City
Food City stores will soon be selling sneakers to raise money for the local Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. The money raised will go towards the upcoming JDRF One Walk which is on May 6, 2017. For more information visit www2.jdrf.org
WBIR 6:34 PM. EDT March 20, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WBIR Breaking News
-
Sen. Alexander denies retirement rumors
-
Knoxville mother: Teen daughter barred from re-entry to U.S.
-
TBI still searching for missing Tennessee teen
-
Elizabeth Thomas' father speaks out
-
East Tennessee draws white water fans for canoe fest
-
Knoxville Center Mall losing 'anchor store'
-
TBI adds AMBER Alert suspect to Top 10
-
Knox County BOE to vote on new superintendent
-
Harriman celebrates state title
More Stories
-
Bob Thomas to be next Knox County Schools superintendentMar 20, 2017, 3:30 p.m.
-
Knoxville mother: Teen daughter barred from re-entry to U.S.Mar 20, 2017, 2:27 p.m.
-
Al Roker coming to UT for 'Rokerthon 3'Mar 20, 2017, 12:44 p.m.