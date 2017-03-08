Hominy and Pepper Stew with Crispy Shrimp

Ingredients:
1 teaspoon grapeseed oil
1 medium-sized poblano chile pepper, cut into 1/2-inch dice
1 medium-sized red pepper, cut into 1/2-inch dice
1 medium-sized red onion, chopped finely
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 teaspoon ground cumin
3/4 teaspoon salt
Two 15-ounce can hominy, drained and rinsed
1/2 cup water
1/3 cup cilantro, chopped
1/2 TBL lime juice
4 lime wedges
Directions:
Heat the oil in a medium pot over medium-high heat. Add the peppers and onion and sauté until almost tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in the garlic, cumin, and salt. Reduce heat to low and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 2 minutes.
Add the hominy and water, and increase heat to medium. Cook for about 4 minutes, gently stirring. Remove from heat and stir in the cilantro and lime juice. Serve with lime wedges.
Ingredients for Crispy Shrimp:
4 cups peanut oil
1 pound peeled shrimp
1 cup milk
1 whole egg
1 cup cornmeal
½ cup flour (optional)
1 teaspoon kosher salt
½ teaspoon cayenne pepper
Directions:
In a thick bottom pan heat the peanut or neutral oil in a deep pan to 350 degrees.
For the wet batter combine 1 cup milk with 1 whole egg, and beat.
Dip shrimp in the liquid, then dredge in a mixture of 1 cup cornmeal, 1/2 cup flour, and the salt and pepper.
Fry just less than 5 minutes.
Drain on paper towels.
Presented by: Knox Provisions
Date: 3/8/17
© 2017 WBIR.COM
