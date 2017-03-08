Hominy and Pepper Stew with Crispy Shrimp

(Photo: Franklin, Rebecca)

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon grapeseed oil

1 medium-sized poblano chile pepper, cut into 1/2-inch dice

1 medium-sized red pepper, cut into 1/2-inch dice

1 medium-sized red onion, chopped finely

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon ground cumin

3/4 teaspoon salt

Two 15-ounce can hominy, drained and rinsed

1/2 cup water

1/3 cup cilantro, chopped

1/2 TBL lime juice

4 lime wedges

Directions:

Heat the oil in a medium pot over medium-high heat. Add the peppers and onion and sauté until almost tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in the garlic, cumin, and salt. Reduce heat to low and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 2 minutes.

Add the hominy and water, and increase heat to medium. Cook for about 4 minutes, gently stirring. Remove from heat and stir in the cilantro and lime juice. Serve with lime wedges.

Ingredients for Crispy Shrimp:

4 cups peanut oil

1 pound peeled shrimp

1 cup milk

1 whole egg

1 cup cornmeal

½ cup flour (optional)

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

Directions:

In a thick bottom pan heat the peanut or neutral oil in a deep pan to 350 degrees.

For the wet batter combine 1 cup milk with 1 whole egg, and beat.

Dip shrimp in the liquid, then dredge in a mixture of 1 cup cornmeal, 1/2 cup flour, and the salt and pepper.

Fry just less than 5 minutes.

Drain on paper towels.

Presented by: Knox Provisions

Date: 3/8/17

© 2017 WBIR.COM