Honeybee Coffee Company opens south Knoxville shop

The storefront of Honeybee Coffee Company's south Knoxville location

SOUTH KNOXVILLE - Honeybee Coffee Company will open its first brick-and-mortar location on Wednesday.

The new shop is located at 700 Sevier Avenue, just south of the Tennessee River in south Knoxville. It will be open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, and is offering a free honeybee glass to the first fifty people in the door.





Honeybee Coffee Company started serving its coffee in trailer. In addition to coffee, the company said it will be selling beer at the new store.

Honeybee Coffee Company is also expanding to a west Knox county location, on Kingston Pike near Farragut. The west location will feature a roaster in addition to the cafe.