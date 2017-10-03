HonorAir Flight 25 takes off this week

HonorAir Knoxville is set to take its 25th flight in 10 years this week.

The group takes WWII, Korea and Vietnam veterans from East Tennessee to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials built to honor their sacrifice at no charge to the veteran.

There will be 13 WWII, 28 Korea, and 88 Vietnam veterans on board Flight 25 which takes off on Oct. 4, 2017.

Their Welcome Home Celebration is set for 8 p.m. at McGhee Tyson.

WBIR will be on the flight and bring you coverage from the trip.

Flight 24 was in August. So far, HonorAir has taken more than 3,100 veterans to Washington, D.C.

