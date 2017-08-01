HonorAir takes flight Wednesday; come welcome them home!

KNOXVILLE - 136 East Tennessee veterans will take the HonorAir flight to Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, and you are invited to give them a hero's welcome back home.

This will be the 24th HonorAir flight, an all-expenses paid trip to the nation's capitol to see the memorials that stand in their honor. The one-day trip includes tours of the World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War, Marine and Air Force Memorials. In addition, the group will see the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery and drive past the Navy Memorial.





Once this trip is complete, more than 3,100 veterans will have taken this journey.

HonorAir invites the public to come to McGee Tyson Airport to welcome the veterans home. The flight is scheduled to land at 8:15 p.m., but people are encouraged to arrive early.



“When we return home and our veterans see all the flags, patriotic balloons and people lined up to welcome them they are incredibly touched that people care about the sacrifices they made for their country," said Eddie Mannis, Chairman of HonorAir,



For more information, go to the HonorAir website.

