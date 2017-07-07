Horse recovering from surgery at UT Vet School

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Newport Animal Shelter likely to close
-
Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured
-
Terrifying moments that led up inmates' surrender
-
Suspect assaults officers during traffic stop
-
Woman's surprise visit by Crusoe
-
Deputies: Boy kept in harness bolted to floor
-
Newport animal shelter could close
-
Homicide charges for missing woman's daughter
-
Search continues for escaped inmates
-
Pet of the Week: Discounted Pet Adoptions
More Stories
-
Missing woman's body recovered at Cummins FallsJul. 7, 2017, 7:26 p.m.
-
Volunteers concerned by slow start to Gatlinburg…Jul. 7, 2017, 6:52 p.m.
-
Theatre warns of ticket scalpers after instant Chris…Jul. 7, 2017, 11:34 p.m.