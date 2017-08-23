WBIR
Close

House fire kills dog in Claxton community

Aug. 23, 2017: A house fire killed a dog in the Claxton community tonight.

Katie Donaldson, WBIR 11:17 PM. EDT August 23, 2017

ANDERSON COUNTY - Fire crews battled a house fire Wednesday night in the Claxton community.

It happened around 8 p.m. on Sherwood Estates Circle.

Neighbors told us five adults and two children were home at the time. They made it out okay.

A dog died in the fire.

Fire crews did not have a hydrant nearby and used trucks to carry water to the house.

No word on what started the blaze.

© 2017 WBIR.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories