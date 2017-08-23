ANDERSON COUNTY - Fire crews battled a house fire Wednesday night in the Claxton community.
It happened around 8 p.m. on Sherwood Estates Circle.
Neighbors told us five adults and two children were home at the time. They made it out okay.
A dog died in the fire.
Fire crews did not have a hydrant nearby and used trucks to carry water to the house.
No word on what started the blaze.
