U.S. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan will be in Knoxville on Thursday night for a fundraiser.

Ryan, R-Wisconsin, is set to appear at receptions at the Cherokee Country Club on Lyons View Pike.

Couples who give $10,000 can have their photo made with him at 6:15 p.m. at a VIP reception.

Afterward, couples who pay $2,500 can take part in a 6:30 p.m. reception with the former GOP vice presidential candidate.

A flyer by the Tennessee Congressional Delegation announcing the appearance says the fundraiser will benefit "Team Ryan," which includes Ryan for Congress and the National Republican Congressional Committee, which boosts the election of Republicans to the U.S. House.

Ryan became speaker of the House in 2015.

He traveled to Knoxville in September 2012 for a speech while running with Mitt Romney for the White House.

