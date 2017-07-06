WBIR
Knoxville home struck by lightning during Thursday storms

The lightning strike knocked the bricks off the chimney, shattered a glass door, and knocked pictures off the walls.

WBIR 6:18 PM. EDT July 06, 2017

KNOXVILLE - Colene McCord was upstairs in her Sequoyah Hill neighborhood home on Thursday afternoon when lightning struck, knocking her off her feet. 

The lightning hit the chimney, leaving a pile of bricks scattered in the backyard of the home on Towanda Trail.

McCord said she was "dazed," but uninjured. 

"All of a sudden, the loudest noise I've ever heard occurred and I was standing at the time, and the next thing I knew, I was on the floor and dazed," she said. 

The lightning strike also shattered a glass door and knocked pictures off the walls. 

The lightning didn't spark any fires, but the Knoxville Fire Department responded as a precautionary measure. 

Other reports of damage from the storms in the area included a few downed trees and scattered power outages.

© 2017 WBIR.COM


