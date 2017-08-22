Housing grant to help homeless veterans

A $390,000 grant will help house 10 homeless veterans who are dealing with substance abuse and mental health issues.

The Helen Ross McNabb Center received the Housing Trust Fund grant from the Tennessee Housing Development Agency on Tuesday.

The center said the housing project will specifically target veterans dealing with substance abuse and mental health issues. The grant will provide apartments for 10 veterans.

Jerry Vegenier, CEO of Helen Ross McNabb, said the goal is to help the veterans in the community stay healthy and safe.

"Veterans helping veterans is a great concept. We just want to come alongside and amplify and help them be healthy and live well," Vagenier said.

He said the center is excited to provide veterans who are at risk for homelessness with supportive housing for as long as they need it.

