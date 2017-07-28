How to get free wings on National Chicken Wing Day

Attention, chicken wing fans. July 29 is National Chicken Wing Day.

Whether you like your wings hot or slathered in BBQ sauce, you're in luck. There are plenty of special deals available on Saturday.

An estimated 28 billion traditional bone-in chicken wings are expected to be eaten in 2016, according to the National Chicken Council. Some 1.3 billion are eaten during Super Bowl Sunday, alone.

Here's a round-up of where to snag free or discounted wings:

Buffalo Wild Wings: Half-off wings on July 29 for dine-in order at participating locations.

Quaker Steak and Lube: From July 29 to September 30, the new "Bangin' Drums" are available for $7.49 at participating locations.

Wingstop: Get five boneless wings free on July 29 with your wing purchase. Valid 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at participating restaurants.

© 2017 WBIR.COM