How to help the 2017 Labor of Love

KNOXVILLE - The Homebuilders Association of greater Knoxville, Knox Area Association of Realtors, the Sertoma Center and WBIR have teamed up once again to help build more duplexes for the Sertoma Center.
There are a number of ways for you to get involved including volunteering, making a monetary donation, or donating supplies.
Current needs
- Volunteers: Companies or individuals to assist with building the duplex
- Skilled laborers: HVAC, roofing, plumbing, painters, drywall, and other skilled professionals
- Donated materials: Interior and exterior materials needed
- Monetary donations: To cover costs of any materials or services not donated/volunteered
To learn more or to make a donation visit Sertoma.com.
