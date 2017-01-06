How to keep your home warm as temperatures drop

Tips to keep the cold weather out and lower your heating bill this winter.

The low temperatures this weekend may bring challenges when it comes to keeping your home warm, but there are a number of things you can do to get your house ready for freezing temps.

Grissom Heat & Air owner Jeff Grissom said the company starts seeing an increase in call volume this time of year from people looking to winterize their homes or fix their heating units before the cold sets in.

Grissom offered a couple of tips to keep the cold air out.

First, he said, make sure your heating unit is in working condition and ready for the cold. Also, be sure your home is properly insulated. From there, you can seal up your windows and caulk around the edges. You can close your foundation vents and use faucet covers to protect your pipes.

"One thing that we did on this house a couple years ago, we put in a new high efficient heater in for the people, they insulated the attic floor, weather striped doors, caulked windows and things like that,” Grissom said.

Small changes can save homeowners up to 30 to 40 percent on their heating bills, he added.

The cold weather makes repairs especially difficult on crews.

“Your fingers get cold and for a lot of things, you can't wear gloves, you have to use your fingers and they get very cold and it's hard to manage things,” Grissom said.

Crews are in and out of their trucks going from call to call. Grissom said usually they only have to be out in the cold for about 30 to 40 minutes and they have insulated gear to keep them warm.

(© 2017 WBIR)